Russell Crowe has paid tribute to his father John Alexander Crowe after he reportedly passed away onboard a Qantaslink flight.

Crowe’s father had been travelling from Sydney to Coffs Harbour before the mid-air emergency began and according to another passenger, crews “worked tirelessly” to save him.

“They basically gave him CPR for who knows how long… probably 18 to 20 minutes,” passenger Andrew Fraser told 7NEWS, who broke the story.

The actor took to Twitter to officially announce the news to his followers.

I arrived back in the bush last night.

Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.

My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

“I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

John Alexander Crowe was 85 years old.