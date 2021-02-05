The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching and even though your partner may say they don’t really care about presents this year, they’ll certainly be expecting some kind of gesture.

If you’ve run out of ideas after Christmas, good old Aldi have come up with a solution that is easy and is sure to please.

The supermarket have put together three delightful Valentine’s Day hampers, each coming with a type of boozy beverage to surprise you beloved with.

There is the Champagne Breakfast for $51.21, which is loaded with everything you need for the perfect start to the day. Think crepes, waffles, croissants, whipped cream, maple syrup, yoghurt… and a beautiful bottle of Monsigny Champagne Brut plus some orange juice for a morning kick!

There is also the Organic Valentine’s Day pack which samples award-winning red wine, delicious dark chocolate and cheese. It’s just $23.85!

However, if your partner is REALLY into chocolate, the $36.88 Sweet Like You pack is where it’s at! Think eight varieties of chocolate plus other Aldi goodies to indulge in – oh, and a wickedly good Pink Moscato to top it off.

Now, here’s the catch… Aldi have come up with the ideas, but you’ll need to go and do the shopping yourself. On the plus side, you can customise!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is what you’ll need to grab in store if you want to make one of these hampers, happy shopping!

ORGANIC VALENTINE’S DAY – $23.85

Vinology McLaren Vale Organic Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml – $11.99

Just Organic Brie 125g – $3.99

Just Organic Fairtrade 70% Dark Chocolate 100g – $2.79

Just Organic Fairtrade Dark Sea Salt Chocolate 100g – $2.79

SWEET LIKE YOU – $36.88

South Point Estate Pink Moscato 750ml – $4.99

Choceur Milk Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur White Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur Coffee & Cream Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur Milk Hazelnut Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur Milk & White Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur Caramel Filled Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur Rum Raisin & Nut Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Choceur Fruit & Nut Chocolate 200g – $2.99

Storck Knoppers 200g – $2.99

Storck Black and White Knoppers 200g – $2.99

Storck Toffifee 100g – $1.99

CHAMPAGNE BREAKFAST – $51.21

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monsigny Champagne Brut 750ml – $22.99

Brookdale 100% Pure Canadian Maple Syrup 250ml – $5.69

Premiere Greek Style Vanilla Bean yoghurt 1kg – $4.79

Food Envy Sweet Crepes 8pk 480g – $3.99

Bakers Life Authentic Belgian Waffles 4pk 360g – $3.49

Farmdale Whipped Cream 250g – $3.49

Bon Appetit Brioche Mini Pains au Chocolat 6pk 270g – $2.99

Westcliff Orange Juice 2L – $1.89

Bakers Life Croissants 3pk – $1.89