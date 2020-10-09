The Victorian Government has reminded the public that rules around face coverings will change from this weekend.

From 11:59pm on Sunday, October 11, face shields, bandanas or scarfs will no longer be seen as an effective face covering. Instead, all Victorians must wear a face mask or risk a $200 fine.

The announcement was made on September 27 and a grace period of two weeks was offered to allow people to prepare for the change.

“All Victorias must wear face masks when they leave their homes as restrictions ease and movements increases. The effectiveness of masks is even more important and obvious,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“I remind people that Victoria Police can enforce these rules.

“Again no-one for a moment is suggesting that wearing a mask is something that is pleasant or something we would choose to do, if [it] were not for a significant public health benefit.”

Advertisement