Funny guy Ross Noble stopped by Jase & PJ for a round of Yay & Nay, where the group discussed classic topics such as Married At First Sight and breakfast food.

Then, things turned freaky when the chat turned to all things ghosts. PJ foolishly revealed she would never bring an Ouija Board onto the show in the fear it would wake scary spirits.

It’s safe to say Ross had a bit TOO much fun with that information…

