If you’re looking for your next sweet treat, we’ve got you covered.

Insta page @fitwafflekitchen has shared a recipe for Rolo-stuffed Oreo truffles and wow-wee, they look good.

They also have just FOUR ingredients.

FOUR.

It doesn’t get easier than that.

All you need is:

10 Oreos

60g Cream Cheese, softened

7 Rolos

130g Milk Chocolate

And voila!

Checkout the video above for the full recipe.

Enjoy!

