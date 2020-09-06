If you’re looking for your next sweet treat, we’ve got you covered.
Insta page @fitwafflekitchen has shared a recipe for Rolo-stuffed Oreo truffles and wow-wee, they look good.
They also have just FOUR ingredients.
FOUR.
It doesn’t get easier than that.
4-INGREDIENT ROLO STUFFED OREO TRUFFLES 😍 Who else loves Rolos? 🙌 They make the perfect caramelly center in these Oreo truffles! They’re super easy to make and they taste amazing 😋 Sound on for full instructions 🔉 Measurements for 7 truffles:👇 10 Oreos 60g Cream Cheese, softened 7 Rolos 130g Milk Chocolate Happy Bank Holiday Monday everybody 🥰❤️ #fitwaffle #fitwafflekitchen
All you need is:
- 10 Oreos
- 60g Cream Cheese, softened
- 7 Rolos
- 130g Milk Chocolate
And voila!
Checkout the video above for the full recipe.
Enjoy!
