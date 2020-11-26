The Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree is one of the most famous in the world.

However, this year, it’s looking a little, well, 2020.

While it’s yet to be decorated, it’s being mercilessly mocked on social media for being on-brand tribute for the jerk of a year we’ve all had.

The Rockefeller Center shared an image of it being secured into place on Twitter…

“Let the holiday season begin!”

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Here’s what the internet is saying…

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse? 2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller tree is not alone, similar jokes have been made about the 2020 Christmas tree in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square. Not sure what happened to the Christmas tree at Fountain Square but it’s the most #Christmas2020 tree ever @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/Pfe9Avi29z — Cara Owsley (@caraphoto23) November 10, 2020