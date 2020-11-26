The Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree is one of the most famous in the world.

However, this year, it’s looking a little, well, 2020.

While it’s yet to be decorated, it’s being mercilessly mocked on social media for being on-brand tribute for the jerk of a year we’ve all had.

The Rockefeller Center shared an image of it being secured into place on Twitter…

“Let the holiday season begin!”

Here’s what the internet is saying…

The Rockefeller tree is not alone, similar jokes have been made about the 2020 Christmas tree in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square.

