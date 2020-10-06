A cafe owner in regional Victoria was left heartbroken when she was forced to close her business after a positive case dined there last week.

The Melbourne customer had legally been able to travel to Kilmore, an hour out of the CBD to provide care. Owner Kim Short reported the news on Facebook and had said the customer had dined in for approximately 45 minutes.

However, on Monday night, Short was “devastated” to reveal she had to close her business after a staff member had contracted the virus.

“I am devasted (sic) to announce that late this afternoon we had the dreaded call from DHHS to say that one of our staff members who was in contact with the customer on Wednesday has tested positive to Covid-19,” she wrote.

“Please stay safe everyone, we are a small community that this could spread very quickly in. If unsure stay home, get tested, l can’t stress it enough.”

The customer from Melbourne returned a positive test over the weekend and is linked to the Chadstone cluster.