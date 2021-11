Red Rooster has come out with a clothing range, right in time for Christmas!

As part of their rebrand (including a new menu!), Red Rooster have opened a merch shop online, where you can “rep the rooster” with t-shirts, tracksuit pants, socks and more!

To make it even better, all profits from the Red Shop go to Red Rooster’s official charity, Foodbank Australia!

You can shop now at redroostershop.com.au!