Step aside Daily Edited and Mon Purse, this brand is taking it to the next level.

The label ‘An Organised Life’ is taking some god damn INITIATIVE and has started monogramming ZODIAC SIGNS onto its luxury stationery.

We all have stacks on stacks of empty diaries piled up in our house of diaries gone past that we thought we’d use and we never did.

But MAYBE if it had a cute little PISCES embossed in gold on the front, I’d be more organised!!

Organised Life boasts some sleek-ass black packaging and hired a professional Astrologer to write the Zodiacs that feature at the front of the diaries.

They have paperback notebooks going for $15.95 but if you want something more solid, there are also leather and vegan leather notebooks and diaries with zodiac symbols embossed on the front.

Monogramming options are available in gold, silver, white, blind and black…

They’re so beautiful, maybe I’ll buy another one to add to the pile.