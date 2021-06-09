The Woolworths Group has kicked off a big 48-hour online sale that will see customers get a range of discounts across Big W, Woolworths, Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Jimmy Brings and Pet Culture.

For BIG W customers, the End of Financial Year Sale kicks off with 40% off BONDS and 25% off all Kambrook, Breville and Russell Hobbs appliances. Shoppers can also grab a Dyson V7 Origin Handstick for just $399.

Woolworths shoppers will be able to save $15 when they spend $170 online, in one shop and Dan Murphys are offering free delivery on a selection of wines, with six bottles of Riddoch E.K Coonawarra Merlot 2018 coming down to $49.50.

BWS customers will see 10% coming off their shop when they spend $100 or more online.

Customers of Jimmy Brings, can receive $10 off all orders over $50 with the code word DIGIDEAL and Pet Culture customers that spend $100 can save $20, with free metro delivery.