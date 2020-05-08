Woolworths stores across the country will return to their normal trading hours from Monday.

It comes as sales return to normal and product limits are lifted on essential items such as rice, pasta sauce, noodles, cleaning products, sugar and eggs.

“Over the last nine weeks, it has been both interesting and gratifying to see how we, as a community of grocery shoppers, have adapted to this time of dramatic change,” Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci said in an email to customers today.

“It shows just how resilient and resourceful we are.”

Woolworths will also phase out their community our but there will be a permanent 10 per cent discount on delivery for the over-60s.

“We’ll phase out the Community Hour we introduced at Woolworths during the demand surge, but after receiving a lot of constructive feedback, it’s something we wouldn’t hesitate to bring back if required,” Mr Banducci said.

“In parallel, later today we will start offering a permanent 10% discount on Delivery Unlimited for over-60s.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health and safety measures in-store will remain the same.

“At the moment, we don’t foresee the need for any significant new social distancing or hygiene initiatives, but we do continue to fine tune and adapt what we already have,” he said.

“To help with customer flow and social distancing in some of our smaller stores, we’re introducing one-way aisles, which you’ll start to see in many Metro branded stores from this week.”

Customers are encouraged to check their local Woolworths and Big-W trading hours.