A mum has revealed her Bunnings secret that ensures she gets her hands on in-demand products with no queues at the hardware store.

In the post on the Bunnings Mums Australia Facebook page, she revealed the goes to Bunnings on a Friday night and she is faced with empty aisles, loads of relaxed and chatty shop assistants, loads of stock being put out for the busy weekend” – basically, any shopper’s dream.’’

“I could shop at my leisure (closes at 9pm at Gosford) and no queues,” she wrote.

“The only thing missing was glass of champers as I walked in. I think we should suggest this to Bunnings.”

Others were quick to say the same thing, with one employee replaying “I work at Bunnings Far North Queensland and it is the best time to shop any night of the week except weekends of course.’’

“Tuesday and Wednesday nights are good too because of stock drops on Monday and Tuesday.”

“Always after dinner is best time to shop at Bunnings,” another person advised. “Or about 10am during a school week. Tradies have gone. Everyone else is at work.”

The only thing that would be missing is a snag.. and if you are in Melbourne, the chance to walk in the store.

