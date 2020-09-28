Australians love a good deal and if you’re in the mood to spoil yourself (and save some pennies along the way), you’ll want a load of this.

Amazon Australia has announced its annual Prime Day for 2020… well it’s not exactly going to be a ‘day’ – it’s going to be 66 HOURS of deals!

Kicking off at 12AM AEDT on Tuesday, October 13 Amazon Prime members can whip out their credit cards and splurge on local deals for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEDT on Wednesday, October 14.

Then, the party continues when deals from the Amazon Global store open up until 6PM AEDT on Thursday, October 16. Your bank account may hurt a little, but it’s been a wild year. Treat yourself!

The brands that will go on sale will include Bosch, Samsung, Zenify, Huggies and stack of Australian businesses as part of an initiative to encourage customers to shop local.

Country Manager for Amazon Australia Matt Furlong said, “We’re excited to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access fantastic savings across tens of thousands of products from international and Aussie brands across all categories for Prime Day this year.”

“In addition, to help customers discover more local brands on Amazon.com.au, we are proud to put small Australian businesses front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store on Prime Day and beyond.”

It won’t end there – if you’re already a Prime member, you can also grab exclusive discounts from today on Amazon’s products, including free trials on Audible and Kindle Unlimited. You can also nab four months of premium streaming on Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99!

