Big W has announced they will close two more Melbourne stores.

Box Hill and Broadmeadows will lose their local Big W at the end of January next year.

The store closures were announced by Woolworths, who owns Big W, on Tuesday,

The closure is part of the overhaul of the company, which last year announced it would close 30 stores as well as two distribution centres.

Big W managing director David Walker said the discount department store chain would try to redeploy impacted staff across the rest of its chain of company’s, including Dan Murphy’s.

“The decision to close any store is difficult, particularly now that communities are being challenged during COVID-19,” Mr Walker said.“Supporting our team remains our priority and we are committed to doing the right thing by them. Over the next five months, we will explore every redeployment opportunity available with team members who choose to continue their career at Big W or with other Woolworths Group brands.

“We remain committed to building a strong and sustainable Big W that meets the needs of Australian families.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

MISSED JASE & PJ THIS MORNING? HAVE A LITTLE LISTEN TO WHAT YOU MISSED BELOW!



CATCH THE SHOW, WEEKDAYS FROM 6AM ONLY ON KIIS101.1.