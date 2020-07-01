If you were wondering how the property market is going at the moment, this one listing is here to prove that it’s still absolutely bonkers.

A laneway between two homes in Coffs Harbour in NSW has hit the market for a high price in comparison to the block’s size.

The land is just 2.6 metres wide and 50.3 metres long and has been listed to sell for $69,000.

“Unclear what you would use it for but everyone or any block of land has a use and value to someone,” reads the listing on realestate.com.au.

Even the real estate agent has no idea what to do with this … block of land. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SOffgQmjoK — Tegan George (@tegangeorge) June 29, 2020

Literally we have no ideas. You couldn’t even park a car down there because it’s not wide enough? Maybe you could build a really long garden, but of course that still brings the question, WHY?! Why would you pay $70K for that?

Despite the small size and limited use, the listing agent Mark Killian is confident that the block will sell.

“I’ve sold a few unusual listings like this and they always sell because everything is worth something to someone,” Mr Killian said to News.com.au.

He even said that he’d sold a similar block in Pillar Valley in Northern NSW to a kayak club that used it for storage. So we guess there’s one use for it.

What would you use it for..?