Australians are obsessed with Kmart and visiting its aisles filled with pretty items at great prices is a staple for any weekend.

So when it was ripped away from the people of Melbourne for over 80 days, it was simply heartbreaking.

However, this week the doors to the magical wonderland that is Kmart reopened again after restrictions eased. Some people were so excited, they went to midnight openings so they could start shopping in-store the second it became legal again.

One Melburnian called into the 3PM Pick Up to tell of how she lined up for an incredible SIX HOURS so she could get her hands on the latest homewares. What an effort.