Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new “temporary COVID disaster payment” which will help workers who find themselves affected by lockdowns that last more than seven days.

The payment, which is ultimately part of a national framework moving forward, will first benefit Victorians who are entering a second week of lockdown after midnight Thursday evening.

Workers who are eligible include those that would have had a lockdown not been put in place by the Chief Health Officer and had not lost income as a result. The person must also have no more leave to take and they must have less than $10,000 in liquid assets.

Australians over the age of 17 who usually work more than 20 a week will be able to cash in on the full $500, and those who work fewer will be able to apply for $325 a week.

The Prime Minister said it would be made on a week-by-week basis.

“We are talking about somebody getting through the next week,” Mr Morrison said to reporters on Thursday.

Eligible workers will be able to go to the Services Australia website from Tuesday to apply for the payment.