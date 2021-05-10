A money expert has revealed how to identify if an old $5 note that could be in your wallet.. could be worth thousands.

Commerce teacher Joel Kandiah posted the video on TikTok saying that if the $5 note has the ‘Stevens/Frazer signature combo’ and a ‘serial number that starts with BA15’.

If it has both, depending on its conditions, it could be worth up to $1750.’

“You could have told me this before I used it at the canteen,” one person wrote.

“I have been saving these for years, I have hundreds of them,” wrote another.

The reason as to why they are worth so much, is because they were the last notes to be printed before a new batch was created to ‘fulfil demand in 2015’.