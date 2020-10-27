It’s official – after having to lock their doors while Melbourne tackled the second wave of coronavirus, retail is BACK!

And you know what that means… KMARTTTT!

Select stores will be lifting up those massive doors for a special midnight opening on Tuesday evening (October 27) with all other stores reopening at 8AM Wednesday October 28.

If you are aching to get your hands on the latest air fryer, candles or even one of those pretty crepe makers, the stores that will open as soon as it is legal to do so are Belmont, Burwood, Campbellfield, Fountain Gate and Werribee.

The department store will be enforcing strict COVID safe measures to ensure a smooth experience and this will include a dedicated safety marshal and a virtual queuing system so you can book your shopping time.

If you have run out of craft supplies, Spotlight will also be kicking things off from midnight as well. The Bayswater, Box Hill, Cranbourne, Essendon, Fountain Gate, Frankston, Hoppers Crossing, Maribyrnong, Mentone, Preston, South Morang and Watergardens stores will be ready to go from Tuesday night so you can start making your own masks again on Wednesday morning!

