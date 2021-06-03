A Woolworths shopper has shared a video of a little-known hack on the supermarket’s self-serve checkouts.

Posting on TikTok, the Aussie shopper has shared that there is a flap in the coin slot of the Woolies cash register that means you can put more coins in at once when paying by cash.

Self-serve shoppers will know that the one coin at a time feature is a staple of the checkout but TikTok user @Casandrashayla pointed out that if you lift the coin slot, there’s a little compartment that allows you to load multiple coins into the machine at once.

“Oi Aussies, did you know that at Woolworths you can pull this up to insert your coins when you have too many?” she wrote on the TikTok video.

Shoppers replied saying “OMG, I’m trying this.’

However, Woolworths workers said “Honestly, it’s a pain in the butt for us and the customers.’’