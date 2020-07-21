Woolworths customers have revealed a little known trick that can save you a lot of money when it gets to Christmas.

Shared on a Facebook page, one shopper revealed how Woolworths Rewards members are now able to bank their savings until later in the year.

The new ‘Bank For Christmas’ promo means you can save hundreds off your Christmas shopping, just by taking a few steps in the app.

“Just in case you didn’t know, you can bank all your [Woolworths Rewards] savings for Christmas time,” wrote one shopper on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page.

“When you get [money] from your Rewards card, you can bank it until December when it will become available. A little saving tip for that crazy Christmas time.”

Woolworths has said that all you need to do is follow these instructions:

Log on to woolworthsrewards.com.au Click on ‘My Account’ in the top right corner Select ‘ Redemption Settings View your current redemption preference. Here, you can also change your preference by clicking ‘Bank for Christmas’ And you can start banking 2,000 rewards for $10 to save at Christmas.

