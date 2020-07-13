Target has announced it has started to integrate its product offering into its newly purchased Catch.com.au website.

Thousands of items including men’s, women’s and children’s fashion, homewares and toys will be added to catch.com.au over the coming weeks.

Marina Joanou, managing director of Target Australia, described the move as a “significant opportunity”.

It means the majority of products you can find in Target stores will be available online and can be shipped together with Catch’s other great offers.

It’s not the first time Target & Catch have partnered up, with Club Catch customers being able to pick up their products from their nearest Target fee for a cheaper fee.