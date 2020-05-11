Target has today launched a massive sale on a range of popular items including toys, winter wear and beauty products.

As part of the sale, all women’s knitwear has been recused to $30 or under, with other winter wear now selling for 50% off.

Children’s toys and books are also on sale, including a Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station which has been reduced to $20.

Cosmetics are also reduced with L’Oreal, Revlon Rimmel and Maybelline products now 40 per cent off.

Target is also offering free delivery on orders over $45.

See the full sale here.