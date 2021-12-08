While this house might look skinny, its price tag isn’t!

Sydney’s skinniest harbourfront home is on the market for an eye-watering price.

The four-bedroom, five-story, 213-square-metre property in Darling Point is priced at “just” $15.5 million.

Bought for $6.34m in 2014, the abode is only six metres wide with rooms measuring in at 3.9 metres wide.

So, if you’ve got a spare $15.5 million in the bank, then we think we’ve found the property for you!