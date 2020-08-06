Samsung is dropping their new Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra and it’s a real doozy!

Let’s look at some stats, firstly the battery, in comparison to the older model Note 10’s 3,500mAh the Note 20 comes with 4,300mAh and Note 20 Ultra is 4,500mAh.

The biggest attraction (for me) is the four lenses on the rear camera of the Ultra, one of which is freaking 108 MEGAPIXELS with a 50x optical zoom

Remember the days when your phone camera was 5mp and you were grateful??

The Note 20 has 3 lenses with a 20x optical zoom!

Both phones come in 3 different colours, the standard Note 20 comes in ‘Mystic’ bronze, green or grey and the Ultra comes in ‘Mystic’ bronze, white or black.

How large are the screens you may ask?

6.7-inch screen for the standard Note 20 and 6.9-inch screen for the Ultra both with Infinity-0 displays!

Look, phones are expensive these days, so don’t expect to pay less than $1000 for any new model phone.

The 4g Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 256GB will cost $1, 499 and the Ultra, 256GB will be $1, 849.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order your phones from Samsung!