Popular dumpling chain Din Tai Fung has gone into administration after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic and being rocked by a wage theft scandal.

Saffron Felix Joop Investments, which trades as Din Tai Fung in Australia, reportedly entered administration in January. Chifley Advisory Australia liquidators Gavin Moss and Mohammad Najjar were appointed.

The chain was also hit by also faced by the Fair Work Ombudsman last August with claims of underpaying employees and using false records.

Din Fai Fung is one of Australia’s most loved dumpling chains with nine restaurants in Sydney and one in Melbourne.

With humble beginnings in Taiwan in the 50’s, it expanded across the globe and earned a Michelin star in one of its Hong Kong branches.