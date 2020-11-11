Around 5.1 million Australians will be eligible for two $250 payments from the Federal Government, thanks a to a bill that passed parliament yesterday.

The Economic Support Payments, which were unveiled as part of the 2020-21 budget, are set to be paid from 30 November 2020 and the second from 1 March 2021.

Those eligible for the scheme include aged and disability pensioners, veterans, people on carer payments and family tax benefit recipients, as well as Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (CSHC) and pensioner concession cardholders.

“We can now deliver more practical support to older Australians, families and young people through these targeted, temporary initiatives in our social security system,” Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said.

Families must fall on or below then following earnings criteria to be able to get the support:

$55,808 for singles

$89,290 for couples

$111,616 for couples who are separated by illness, respite care or prison.

Australians have until November 27 to be eligible and receive the first $250 payment.

There is seperate criteria for older Australians.