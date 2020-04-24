A Melburnian has taken out the Powerball jackpot last night, winning $23million as the sole division one prize winner.

The lucky person is yet to claim their prize and it’s possible they may not even know they’re life has changed forever!

“If you purchased an entry into last night’s Powerball draw there’s 23 million reasons why you should be checking your ticket today,” The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey News and Lotto in Narre Warren South.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1249 on Thursday 23 April 2020 were 32, 35, 3, 18, 7, 6 and 14.

