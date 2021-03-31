Myer will soon close the doors of one of its stores in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

The department store announced it will be shutting its doors at Westfield Knox in Wantirna South at the end of July.

The store has been in the community for around 44 years.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, Myer attributed the rise in online shopping sales.

“In making this decision today, we have taken into account our rising online sales, as well as the number of Myer stores that are in close proximity to the Knox store including Eastland, Fountain Gate, Chadstone and Frankston,” the statement read.

 

 

