We could all use a little retail therapy at the end of this year and thanks to Myer’s nutcase weekend clearance sale, you’ve got a good reason!

The department store has slashed the price of big name brands including Nine West, Dangerfield and Charlotte Olympia with up to 85 per cent off some ticketed prices.

Tommy Hilfiger fans can also score pieces for 25 per cent off and women’s jeans are down 30 per cent off as well. THE DREAM!

If you’re looking to prep for Summer, swimwear has been slashed by 25 per cent, and selected beach bags, sunglasses and kaftans are also down by 30 per cent as well.

Want to start shopping? Check out all the offers on Myer’s website.