Meet Deebot, an adorable little robo-vacuum cleaner with an inbuilt mapping system!

Aldi’s flogging Deebot on Saturday the 5th of September as part of their ‘Special Buys’ for $399.

Considering Roomba’s can go up to almost $700, consider me…listening.

This little bad boy can sweep, vacuum AND MOP and can be paired with your Google Home or Alexa.

You can set up a mapping system on your phone and it comes with 1 year warranty alongside the following;

  • 1 x charging dock
  • 1 x side brush
  • 2 x high efficiency filters
  • 1 x direct suction port
  • 1 x reservoir
  • 2 x cleaning cloth
  • 1 x cloth plate
  • 1 x cleaning tool

They’ll only be available while stocks last, so make sure you get in early!

 

