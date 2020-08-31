Meet Deebot, an adorable little robo-vacuum cleaner with an inbuilt mapping system!

Aldi’s flogging Deebot on Saturday the 5th of September as part of their ‘Special Buys’ for $399.

Considering Roomba’s can go up to almost $700, consider me…listening.

This little bad boy can sweep, vacuum AND MOP and can be paired with your Google Home or Alexa.

You can set up a mapping system on your phone and it comes with 1 year warranty alongside the following;

1 x charging dock

1 x side brush

2 x high efficiency filters

1 x direct suction port

1 x reservoir

2 x cleaning cloth

1 x cloth plate

1 x cleaning tool

They’ll only be available while stocks last, so make sure you get in early!