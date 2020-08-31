Meet Deebot, an adorable little robo-vacuum cleaner with an inbuilt mapping system!
Aldi’s flogging Deebot on Saturday the 5th of September as part of their ‘Special Buys’ for $399.
Considering Roomba’s can go up to almost $700, consider me…listening.
This little bad boy can sweep, vacuum AND MOP and can be paired with your Google Home or Alexa.
You can set up a mapping system on your phone and it comes with 1 year warranty alongside the following;
- 1 x charging dock
- 1 x side brush
- 2 x high efficiency filters
- 1 x direct suction port
- 1 x reservoir
- 2 x cleaning cloth
- 1 x cloth plate
- 1 x cleaning tool
They’ll only be available while stocks last, so make sure you get in early!