You grow up, save up all your pennies and buy a house (or even just an apartment).

That’s how it works right? Well, it turns out there are many ways to create wealth for your future – you just need to know how.

Finance expert and the woman behind ‘She’s On The Money’ Victoria Devine recently gave Jase & PJ some handy tips that are suitable for young people who are scratching their heads when it comes to the property market.