If you’ve found yourself unlucky in finding a Kmart air fryer, side table or fancy cushions in the past, it has now become slightly easier… Melbourne just got a new store!

The franchise has moved into Westfield Doncaster in the city’s north eastern suburbs, replacing the old Target store which shut its doors on March 20.

For those who are unfamiliar, you’ll be able to locate it on the ground level near Muffin Break.

Shoppers will be able to grab a trolley and stroll around a massive kids section, as well as a spacious area for homewares and clothing.

It is the latest Target store to be overhauled by the Kmart brand with 10-25 large format stores and 50 Target Country stores scheduled to close over the next 12 months.