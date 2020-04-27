A suburb in Melbourne’s north has been named as the best-value due to its perfect combination of lifestyle and affordability.

Montmorency has topped the list of 100 suburbs across Victoria where the criteria for buying a home was a good lifestyle ‘under a million dollars.’

After Montmorency, Burnside in the city’s west ranked second for liveability, followed by Gowanbrae and Watsonia North.

Noble Park in the state’s South East ranked number 5.

A report by People’s Choice Credit Union also ranked areas that are best for first home buyers in regards to price and liveability, and the advice is to head out west.

The top suburb was Sydenham, followed by Burnside Heights and Delahey.