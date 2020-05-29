Major shopping centres will be adding extra security guards from this weekend to enforce the governments social distancing regulations.

It comes as stores re-open their doors following the initial spike or Coronavirus cases.

Vicinity Centres has said that it has already deployed extra guards to its centres, including Chadstone in Melbourne.

The firm also operates Emporium in the CBD and DFO outlets in Melbourne.

“We have a range of stringent and protective measures in place to ensure everyone follows physical distancing guidelines and health and hygiene measures in our centres,” chief executive officer Grant Kelley told The Age.

The guards will ask shoppers to remain 1.5 metres apart and will disperse crowds.

In Melbourne, the new guards will also be joined by protective service officers, who are usually based at railway stations.

