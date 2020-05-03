Although Coronavirus has closed most stores across Melbourne, one chain is set to open new stores in the coming weeks at Westfield Knox and The Glen.

TK Maxx hoardings have been spotted at both centres and are due to open in the next few weeks.

Some stores across shopping centres in Melbourne have started to re-open as the spread of Coronavirus slows, with Lovisa, Nine West, Pandora, Bayside Flowers, Prouds and The Athletes Foot set to reopen soon,]

Some stores such as Big W, David Jones, Target, Woolworths, Coles, JB HiFi and Rebel Sport have remained open during the shutdown.

Mobile Coronavirus testing has been set up at Westfield Doncaster, Fountain Gate and Chadstone Shopping Centre, with a Scentre Group spokesperson saying “As essential community infrastructure, our Westfield centres play an integral role in the lives of our local customers and communities, and we are pleased to be able to support the government and our local communities in enabling more people to readily access testing in their local area.’