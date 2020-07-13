A Melbourne Kmart store was forced to close on Monday after a worker tested positive for Coronavirus.

The store at Greensborough Plaza will re-open today, Tuesday, after a deep clean.

In a statement, Kmart said “At Kmart, the health and safety of our team and customers is our highest priority and we can confirm that a team member at our Kmart Greensborough store has returned a positive result for COVID-19.”

“As soon as we were made aware, we immediately closed the store as a safety precaution and we’re currently conducting a thorough sanitisation of the store and will reopen tomorrow.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health and will continue to keep our team and customers informed.”

Victoria reported 177 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday