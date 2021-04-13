In what is being described as a “major blow to communities”, Victorian bank branches are reportedly closing at the fastest rate in two decades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Herald Sun, there have been 95 permanent closures of branches either completed or scheduled across the state.

Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said “it’s a real blow to the forgotten Australians.”

“Not everybody can move to digital banking – people with disabilities, those with low levels of digital literacy, and those with English as a second language or limited access to transport,” she said..

Here is the list of branches that are reportedly closing or closed:

ANZ

Brunswick

Bundoora

Cheltenham

Corio

Docklands

Donald

Geelong

Ivanhoe

Kangaroo Flat

Moe

Mordialloc

Morwell

Mulgrave

Niddrie

Somerville

Cohuna

Drouin

Kyabram

Maffra

353 Elizabeth St (Melbourne)

Mortlake

Mount Eliza

Mount Waverley

North Melbourne

Rosebud

South Yarra

St Kilda

Collingwood

Hampton

Port Melbourne

Reservoir

Torquay

Bright

Cowes

Numurkah

Port Fairy

St Arnaud

Stawell

Bank of Melbourne

Balwyn

Berwick

Brunswick

Bundoora

Burwood East

Carnegie

Ferntree Gully

Forest Hill

Hawthorn

Ivanhoe

Karingal

Mentone

Oakleigh

Rowville

Springvale

St Kilda

Toorak

Commonwealth Bank

Berwick

Cheltenham

Dimboola

Korumburra

Monbulk

Seaford

Tatura

Timboon

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Carnegie

Balmoral

Yarram

Thomastown

Ballarat

Rowville

Rutherglen

Heathcote

Cobden

Dromana

Dandenong South

Eltham

Yarram

Hawthorn

Monbulk

Suncorp

Knox

Richmond

Westpac

Belmont

Carnegie

La Trobe University

114 William St (Melbourne)

Mildura, Business Division

Monash University

Mount Eliza

North Melbourne

Seaford Central

University Hill

Victoria Harbour

Warrnambool

Glenferrie

