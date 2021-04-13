In what is being described as a “major blow to communities”, Victorian bank branches are reportedly closing at the fastest rate in two decades due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Herald Sun, there have been 95 permanent closures of branches either completed or scheduled across the state.
Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said “it’s a real blow to the forgotten Australians.”
“Not everybody can move to digital banking – people with disabilities, those with low levels of digital literacy, and those with English as a second language or limited access to transport,” she said..
Here is the list of branches that are reportedly closing or closed:
ANZ
- Brunswick
- Bundoora
- Cheltenham
- Corio
- Docklands
- Donald
- Geelong
- Ivanhoe
- Kangaroo Flat
- Moe
- Mordialloc
- Morwell
- Mulgrave
- Niddrie
- Somerville
- Cohuna
- Drouin
- Kyabram
- Maffra
- 353 Elizabeth St (Melbourne)
- Mortlake
- Mount Eliza
- Mount Waverley
- North Melbourne
- Rosebud
- South Yarra
- St Kilda
- Collingwood
- Hampton
- Port Melbourne
- Reservoir
- Torquay
- Bright
- Cowes
- Numurkah
- Port Fairy
- St Arnaud
- Stawell
Bank of Melbourne
- Balwyn
- Berwick
- Brunswick
- Bundoora
- Burwood East
- Carnegie
- Ferntree Gully
- Forest Hill
- Hawthorn
- Ivanhoe
- Karingal
- Mentone
- Oakleigh
- Rowville
- Springvale
- St Kilda
- Toorak
Commonwealth Bank
- Berwick
- Cheltenham
- Dimboola
- Korumburra
- Monbulk
- Seaford
- Tatura
- Timboon
National Australia Bank (NAB)
- Carnegie
- Balmoral
- Yarram
- Thomastown
- Ballarat
- Rowville
- Rutherglen
- Heathcote
- Cobden
- Dromana
- Dandenong South
- Eltham
- Yarram
- Hawthorn
- Monbulk
Suncorp
- Knox
- Richmond
Westpac
- Belmont
- Carnegie
- La Trobe University
- 114 William St (Melbourne)
- Mildura, Business Division
- Monash University
- Mount Eliza
- North Melbourne
- Seaford Central
- University Hill
- Victoria Harbour
- Warrnambool
- Glenferrie