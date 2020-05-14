Victoria is about to get TWO new Kmarts this month, with Warragul getting a new store today and Clayton’s opening next week, May 21.

Kmart Manor Lakes also opened earlier this month.

Kmart’s retail director John Gualtieri said “These new stores have allowed us to recruit 500 new team members into the fold, and they will give new communities across Victoria access to the everyday products they need at the lowest possible prices.’

The new stores opening come as Kmart starts to relax it’s measures put in place due to Covid-19.

As of yesterday, manned registers with sneeze screens will be back in operation, as well as photo centre kiosks, and Kmart’s customer holds service.

All purchase restrictions have also been lifted.