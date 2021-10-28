It has been a while since we’ve grasped the trolley handle in our hands and explored the aisles of our favourite stores, but within hours we will no longer have to fantasise about whipping out our credit cards in person once again… restrictions are finally easing for retail stores!

From TODAY at 6pm, non-essential stores will be swinging open their doors for the first time in months to welcome customers in and we can already tell it is going to be a frenzy for Friday night shopping.

And of course, that includes the department store faves like Kmart and BIG W.

Both stores have announced they will be rolling the doors up right across state from 6PM on the dot with COVID safety measure in place to make sure everyone has a good experience.

For example, Kmart will have COVID Check In Marshals monitoring numbers entering the store to make sure density limits remain in line with public health directions and there will also be sanitisation stations at the entrance of the store.

As with all public venues, you’ll need to check in at any retail store you enter when you go on your weekend shopping spree however it has been clarified that you will be able to shop regardless of your vaccination status. You will not be turned around if you are not double vaccinated. Of course, everyone is still required to wear a mask indoors in line with the CHO’s directions.

Candles, pet halloween costumes and sausage roll makers await… happy shopping!

