We all know we should put our money towards responsible things like insurance, but no, we totally can’t afford it.

But that $400 pair of shoes? Oh yeah. We can totally afford that.

Jase & PJ chatted this morning about the things they won’t spend money on, but the things they will. It was pretty relatable stuff, and when we opened the phone lines, a lot of Melburnians were in the same boat!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something

Advertisement

Advertisement