2021 could be a slightly cheaper year for Victorians, with on retailer cutting electricity bills by an average of $144.

EnergyAustralia plans on slashing their average household rates by 6.1 per cent from the start of February.

The news follows Origin’s move to cut their prices by 11 per cent, or about $186 per year, from the start of January.

The savings will be welcome relief for many Victorians, whose electricity costs have risen throughout 2020, thanks to the pandemic.

With more time spent at home throughout the state’s lockdowns, which included a work-from-home directive, Victorians’ electricity bills have skyrocketed as much as $680 per year, according to Canstar Blue.

Around 125,000 Victorians are understood to be in-line for the savings, under the retailer’s default offer.

It’s not all good news, however, with the retailer also flagging that household bills are set to rise by an average of $59 over the next 12 months.

