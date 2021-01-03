The Swedish furniture giants have been offering a delectable up to 50% off since the 17th of December for their annual End-of-year sales and that’s finally coming to an end.

You have until Thursday, 7th of January to snag yourself a deal and don’t fret…

The offers and sales are all available online so there’s no need for you to head in-store unless you have some measuring to do and if you do, don’t forget to put a mask on!

Especially if you’re in Sydney, where it is now mandatory to wear masks at certain indoor venues which include retail shops.

Ikea stays open late (9pm) daily like the legends they are so don’t feel the need to rush in during prime time either.

But what’s on offer that you should be excited about?

There are just under 700 sale items spanning from $0.40 cents to hundreds of dollars, so you’ll need to do some serious snooping to find the bargains you’re looking for.

Here are some great ones I found after a quick peruse.

Who else is loving the pastel pink range of products available at IKEA at the moment? I would use this basket as a pot for a cute indoor plant!

This one caught my eye because of the price drop! Almost $150 off for a sleek open wardrobe? What a great idea for a guest bedroom?

Anyone who’s an IKEA connoisseur knows that the LACK is the ultimate coffee table.

While this colouring might not be your flavour, it comes in a multitude of options including a plain black and white and it’s the perfect size for a small coffee or side table.

With summers only getting hotter, the best way to keep your rooms cool is with blackout curtains!

Ikea sells a whole range of them in different colours and price points.

I’m not going to lie, I added this one in because I wanted this chair more than anything when I was a child but I never got it.

This is the coffee table currently in use in my share house and I couldn’t recommend it more!

Yes I’m addicted to pink, but look how cute these wardrobes are!

Alongside the colour range, these would be AWESOME for not just a kids room but storage in any room and you can customise it to your liking!

I’m obsessed.

So look, I found these in a matter of minutes, just imagine what you can find if you give it a go!

Happy shopping!