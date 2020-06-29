Australian swimwear brand Seafolly has entered voluntary administration, saying “crippling financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic” is why the move had to be made.

KordaMentha Restructuring was appointed to the brand on Monday and they have said the business will operate as normal for now.

“All Seafolly gift cards and the popular Beach Club Rewards points will continue to be redeemable at all Seafolly stores,” administrator Scott Langdon said.

‘’We encourage all loyal Seafolly customers to come to the retail stores and redeem their Beach Club Rewards, plus earn more points.”

Seafolly has 44 stores across Australia.