I feel like I’ve been dropping the term ‘changing the game’ without really knowing what it means up until this point.

This product…is…really changing.the.game!

I introduce to you Aldi’s Multi Snack Maker.

It looks like an ordinary sandwich press but boy is it anything but that.

It comes with 4 interchangeable non-stick cooking plates which can make mini donuts, waffles, oreshki (Russian walnut cookies) and an ordinary grill plate so you can grill whatever your heart desires!

Talk about getting a bang for your buck!

It’s going for an insane $39.99 during Aldi’s Special Buys next Wednesday August 19th.