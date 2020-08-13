I feel like I’ve been dropping the term ‘changing the game’ without really knowing what it means up until this point.
This product…is…really changing.the.game!
I introduce to you Aldi’s Multi Snack Maker.
It looks like an ordinary sandwich press but boy is it anything but that.
It comes with 4 interchangeable non-stick cooking plates which can make mini donuts, waffles, oreshki (Russian walnut cookies) and an ordinary grill plate so you can grill whatever your heart desires!
Talk about getting a bang for your buck!
It’s going for an insane $39.99 during Aldi’s Special Buys next Wednesday August 19th.