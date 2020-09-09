Fashion retailer Colette by Colette Hayman will be sticking around after it was bought out of administration by former Myer boss Bernie Brookes.
More than 100 stores will close across the country, with only 35 remaining. One-third of the 300 permanent staff will keep their jobs with 200 casual jobs also retained.
In a statement on Instagram, the brand announced there would be a “significantly enhanced online presence” moving forward.
To our valued Colette customers! Since 2010 Colette by Colette Hayman has empowered women one accessory at a time. With a range that values fashion trends as much as affordability, we have become the destination for women’s bags, jewellery and accessories. We are excited to announce that our new owners are now in place! The new Colette business will have 35 retail outlets across Australia and a significantly enhanced online presence. Please check our store locator to find a store near you 😉 Please also remember that online is open 24/7. We are working to urgently provide much needed fresh stock to our stores. Thank you so much for your support during these challenging times. We wish you all the very best and hope to see you online and in-store soon! Love, Colette xx
Colette by Colette Hayman entered voluntary administration in February of this year before the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.