Fashion retailer Colette by Colette Hayman will be sticking around after it was bought out of administration by former Myer boss Bernie Brookes.

More than 100 stores will close across the country, with only 35 remaining. One-third of the 300 permanent staff will keep their jobs with 200 casual jobs also retained.

In a statement on Instagram, the brand announced there would be a “significantly enhanced online presence” moving forward.

Colette by Colette Hayman entered voluntary administration in February of this year before the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement