Several more retail brands have entered voluntary administration.

The PAS group which manages 225 stores and includes Review, Black Pepper, Yarra Trail, JETS Swimwear and Designworks, has appointed administrators.

Group Chief Executive Eric Morris said the decision was made in the long-term interests of the group, shareholders and employees.

“The Australian retail sector was already facing significant challenges prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morris said.

“Against the backdrop of many retailers closing their doors, we have taken proactive action to put PAS Group in the best possible position to navigate through the pandemic and subsequent economic challenges.”

The announcement has come a month after the company said it was ‘pursuing restructuring options”.

All stores will remain open.

