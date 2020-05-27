Palace Cinemas has become the first movie chain to announce it will be re-opening as Coronavirus restrictions are eased.

However, it will be very different, as 65% of seats will be empty.

Palace runs around 20 cinemas around Australia and plans to re-open on July 2.

Victoria has allowed cinemas to re-open for 50 people per screening from June 22 but Palace chief Benjamin Zeccola believes restrictions will have been eased enough in all states and territories for screenings to resume 10 days later.

There will be just three screenings per day, instead of the usual six, to ensure each screen can be deep cleaned between showings.

Groups will be able to sit next to each other but will be separated from other groups.

The chain will open by screening Steve Carell-Rose Byrne political comedy Irresistible, Judd Apatow’s comedy The King of Staten Island, the music industry romantic comedy The High Note and the Italian-American drama The Burnt Orange Heresy.

Measures that will be taken by the chain include compulsory online booking, contactless payments, staggered session times to minimise congestion in foyers and hand sanitiser stations in cinema entrances.