I’m always envious of people that have a Dyson, they’re living a cleaner less allergen-filled life than I am.

But realistically who can afford to drop $800 on a single house appliance? Not I!

But apparently, there’s this thing called ‘Afterpay Day’ which started yesterday and runs until midnight August 22nd which sees some brands host some insane sales on big-ticket items!

Kogan.com is dropping the price of their Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum from $799 to $499!!

Even though the sale is BECAUSE of ‘Afterpay Day’, you can pay for your Dyson anyway you like not just with Afterpay.

Check out some of your fave brands because there are sales going across multiple beauty, fashion, and homeware!

