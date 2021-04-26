UPDATE

Services are back to normal

UPDATE 2:25pm: We apologise to any customers who experienced any issues with our services earlier today. Our systems are now returning to normal. — CommBank (@CommBank) April 26, 2021

—-

Commonwealth Bank’s online services are down which are affecting credit cards and debit cards.

Customers are reporting that they are unable to log into the Commbank app and Netbank.

Commonwealth Bank took to social media and confirmed they were aware of the issue and were working “urgently” on the matter.

We’re aware of an issue with the CommBank app and NetBank affecting credit cards and debit cards. Some card settings may also be unavailable right now. We apologise for disrupting your morning, we’re working urgently to fix this as soon as we can. — CommBank (@CommBank) April 26, 2021

